Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Again Today

August 3, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

