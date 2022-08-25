Rain, Rain Just Won’t Go Away; Flooding Possible
August 25, 2022
A flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday night for the entire area. Another 3 to 5 inches of rain are possible in multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Comments