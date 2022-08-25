Rain, Rain Just Won’t Go Away; Flooding Possible

A flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday night for the entire area. Another 3 to 5 inches of rain are possible in multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.