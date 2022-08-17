More Wet Weather Ahead

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.