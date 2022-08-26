More Showers. More Storms. Just More Of The Same.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.