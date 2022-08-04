More Showers And Thunderstorms For Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.