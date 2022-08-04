More Showers And Thunderstorms For Thursday
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
