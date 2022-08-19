More Rain And Storms For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%