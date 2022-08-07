Scattered Afternoon And Storms Likely For Sunday, Increasing Rain Chance Into Next Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.