Man Had Real Drugs And Fake Cash, Police Say

August 9, 2022

The Flomaton Police Department said a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man with real drugs and fake cash.

After a Flomaton Police traffic stop in the area of Upper Creek Road, and their K-9 Boo alerted on the vehicle.

Clinton Wiggins was in possession of clonazepam, hydrocodone, methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and counterfeit currency, according to police.

Wiggins was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute (methamphetamine), two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a firearm with a permit, and possession of a forged instrument. He was also issued a traffic citation for improper lane usage.

Wiggins was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

