Learn How To Protect Yourself During A Home Improvement Project

Escambia County residents can learn how to protect themselves during a home improvement project.

The Escambia County Building Services “Protect Your Project” workshop on Thursday is open to the public and will cover several topics to help citizens make informed decisions when deciding to hire a contractor or handle a project themselves.

During the workshop, attendees will learn about contractor requirements, verification of licensure, how to file a complaint against a contractor and more. Escambia County Director of Building Services Tim Tolber will give a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Stephan Moorhead, Board Certified Real Estate Lawyer with Moorhead Law Group, will discuss construction contracts from a consumer’s perspective, liens and how citizens can protect themselves if they receive a Notice to Owner. Personnel from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and City of Pensacola Building Inspections will also be in attendance.

The program will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 at the Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place, room 104.