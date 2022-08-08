Increasing Chance Of Showers And Scattered Storms To Begin The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Pictured: A beautiful North Escambia Sunday afternoon at the Perdido River on the Florida-Alabama state line. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.