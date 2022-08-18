In Pensacola, DeSantis Announces Veterans To Teachers Pathway

Speaking in Pensacola Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted proposals for the 2023 Legislative Session that he said will help support and grow Florida’s teaching workforce and leverage the talents of Florida’s retired veterans and first responders.

The governor announced that the Florida Department of Education will adopt military-friendly policies that will increase educational and employment opportunities for veterans and active service members. The action provides a pathway for them to obtain a temporary teaching certificate before receiving their bachelor’s degree and assist veterans in gaining college credit for military experience and coursework.

“In Florida, we are leading by example with innovative teacher recruitment initiatives and in our support of military and veteran families,” DeSantis said. “These proposals and actions will create new avenues for veterans, first responders and aspiring teachers to excel and continue to serve their communities while building meaningful careers. We are able to make these important actions because we understand that having great teachers in our classrooms will help us develop great students.”

“Today’s changes reaffirm Governor DeSantis’ commitment to supporting Florida’s military heroes,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “We are proud to have qualified and knowledgeable veterans in the classroom, which will increase the value of a student’s education.”

Military Veterans Certification Pathway

DOE amended rules allowing military veterans to obtain a 5-year temporary teaching certificate without a bachelor’s degree, providing the following criteria are met:

Minimum of 48 months of military service with an honorable/medical discharge;

Minimum of 60 college credits;

Passing score on a Florida subject area examination;

Employment in a Florida school district, including charter schools; and

Cleared background screening.

Veterans who successfully obtain their 5-year temporary teaching certificate will be assigned a classroom mentor for a minimum of two years. They must also earn their bachelor’s degree during the 5-year period and may not teach subject areas that require master’s degree. The temporary certificate cannot be renewed once it expires, nor does it apply to military spouses or families.

Articulation Between and Among Universities, Florida Colleges and School Districts

DOE also amended a rule to expand opportunities for veterans and military servicemembers to be awarded postsecondary credit for equivalent training and education acquired in the military. The board implemented a specific list of college credits and clock hours that will now be guaranteed to former and current military members beginning in the 2022-23 academic year at any Florida state college, university or district technical center.

Pictured: Governor Ron DeSantis at Cordova Park Elementary School in Pensacola on Wednesday.