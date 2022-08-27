High School Football Scoreboard
August 27, 2022
Here are Friday night high school scores from across the North Escambia area.
FLORIDA
- Northview 48, Flomaton 33 [Game story, photos...]
- West Florida 14, Escambia 11
- W.S. Neal 25, Jay 0
- Washington 51, Pensacola 43
- Pensacola Catholic 41, Pryor 0
- Fairhope 38, Gulf Breeze 31
- Andalusia 42, Milton 31
- Navarre 47, Fort Walton Beach 7
- South Walton 38, Baker 0
Thursday Scores:
- Pine Forest 34, Tate 0 [Game summary, photos...]
- Pace 31, Choctaw 30
ALABAMA
- Escambia County (Atmore) — idle
- UMS Wright 34, T.R. Miller 14
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat the Flomaton Hurricanes Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
