High School Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night high school scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

Northview 48, Flomaton 33

West Florida 14, Escambia 11

W.S. Neal 25, Jay 0

Washington 51, Pensacola 43

Pensacola Catholic 41, Pryor 0

Fairhope 38, Gulf Breeze 31

Andalusia 42, Milton 31

Navarre 47, Fort Walton Beach 7

South Walton 38, Baker 0

Thursday Scores:

Pine Forest 34, Tate 0

Pace 31, Choctaw 30

ALABAMA

Escambia County (Atmore) — idle

UMS Wright 34, T.R. Miller 14

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat the Flomaton Hurricanes Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.