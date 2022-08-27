High School Football Scoreboard

August 27, 2022

Here are Friday night high school scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

  • Northview 48, Flomaton 33 [Game story, photos...]
  • West Florida 14, Escambia 11
  • W.S. Neal 25, Jay 0
  • Washington 51, Pensacola 43
  • Pensacola Catholic 41, Pryor 0
  • Fairhope 38, Gulf Breeze 31
  • Andalusia 42, Milton 31
  • Navarre 47, Fort Walton Beach 7
  • South Walton 38, Baker 0

Thursday Scores:

ALABAMA

  • Northview 48, Flomaton 33 [Game story, photos...]
  • Escambia County (Atmore) — idle
  • UMS Wright 34, T.R. Miller 14
  • W.S. Neal 25, Jay 0

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat the Flomaton Hurricanes Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 