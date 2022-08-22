High Rain Chance Each Day This Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.