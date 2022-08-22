High Rain Chance Each Day This Week
August 22, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
