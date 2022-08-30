High In The 90s Today, Just Scattered Afternoon Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.