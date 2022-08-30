High In The 90s Today, Just Scattered Afternoon Rain
August 30, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
