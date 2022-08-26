Here’s Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
August 26, 2022
Here is tonight’s high school football schedule for the North Escambia area.
FLORIDA
- Flomaton at Northview
- Escambia at West Florida
- W.S. Neal at Jay
- Pensacola at Booker T. Washington
- Pryor at Pensacola Catholic
- Fairhope at Gulf Breeze
- Andalusia at Milton
- Navarre at Fort Walton Beach
- Young Kids in Motion at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy
Thursday Scores:
- Pine Forest 34, Tate 0 [Game summary, photos...]
- Pace 31, Choctaw 30
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy at SECIS Kickoff
- Escambia County (Atmore) — idle
- T.R. Miller at UMS Wright
Pictured: Tate at Pine Forest in Thursday night action. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.
