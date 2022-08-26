Here’s Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here is tonight’s high school football schedule for the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

Flomaton at Northview

Escambia at West Florida

W.S. Neal at Jay

Pensacola at Booker T. Washington

Pryor at Pensacola Catholic

Fairhope at Gulf Breeze

Andalusia at Milton

Navarre at Fort Walton Beach

Young Kids in Motion at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy

Thursday Scores:

Pine Forest 34, Tate 0 [Game summary, photos...]

Pace 31, Choctaw 30

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy at SECIS Kickoff

Escambia County (Atmore) — idle

T.R. Miller at UMS Wright

Pictured: Tate at Pine Forest in Thursday night action. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.