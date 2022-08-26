Here’s Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

August 26, 2022

Here is tonight’s high school football schedule for the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

  • Flomaton at Northview
  • Escambia at West Florida
  • W.S. Neal at Jay
  • Pensacola at Booker T. Washington
  • Pryor at Pensacola Catholic
  • Fairhope at Gulf Breeze
  • Andalusia at Milton
  • Navarre at Fort Walton Beach
  • Young Kids in Motion at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy

Thursday Scores:

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton at Northview
  • Escambia Academy at SECIS Kickoff
  • Escambia County (Atmore) — idle
  • T.R. Miller at UMS Wright
  • W.S. Neal at Jay

Pictured: Tate at Pine Forest in Thursday night action. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

