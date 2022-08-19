Gun Shop Manager Facing 129 Felony Charges

The former business manager of a local gun shop is now facing 129 felony charges.

John David Floyd, 57, is charge with 41 counts of grand theft, 81 counts of petit theft third or subsequent conviction, two counts of insufficient fund checks, one count of racketeering, two counts of fraud money laundering of $20,000 to $100,000, one count of fraud swindling property over $50,000 and one count of exploitation of the elderly of $50,000 or more. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning without bond.

In March, NorthEscambia.com was the only media there as local, state and federal authorities executed a search warrant at Don’s Gun Shop at 9413 North Palafox Street, just north of Nine Mile Road.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they received “multiple citizen complaints” about the gun shop. FDLE said they were investigating the allegations jointly with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.