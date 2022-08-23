Grand Opening Date Set For New Bellview Library

A grand opening date has been set for the new Bellview Library.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, September 15, according to Escambia County Library Services Director Todd Humble

“It’s a great day in Bellview; it’s a great day in Escambia County, We are opening the first library in District 1, and it’s going to be an incredible facility and community amenity,” Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh told NorthEscambia.com Monday afternoon.

The $3.8 million plus library was due to open back in spring, but materials delays repeatedly pushed that date later.

The main portion of the library will consist of a large open space that is divided into areas such as a lobby, a story time area, a youth area and an adult reading area. This large open space will provide entrances to other support spaces such as multiple study rooms, staff rooms, a computer area and a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) room. The development of the building’s façade was inspired by origami, the art of folding paper, which is why there are angles throughout the building.

At 12,000 square feet, the library is located on about four acres at 6425 Mobile Highway, near Bellview Elementary and Bellview Middle schools. About 2,000 square feet of the structure is a former bank; the remainder is a new addition.

On Saturday, September 17, the Bellview Library will host a 25th anniversary celebration of Harry Potter from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be a big program,” Humble said. “There will be games and crafts.”

Pictured: The Bellview Library still under construction in June 2022. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.