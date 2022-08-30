FDOH Escambia Offers Free HIV Rapid Testing This Thursday

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) offers free HIV rapid testing at the After-Hours Clinic, held on the first Thursday of each month. The next After-Hours Clinic is September 1, at FDOH-Escambia’s 1295 West Fairfield Drive location.

Free HIV rapid testing is also available each Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at FDOH-Escambia.

The testing is open to the public, with no appointment needed.