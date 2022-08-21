Escambia County Unemployment Rate Falls Slightly

Escambia County unemployment increased slightly last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 2.9% in July, up from 3.1% in June. That represented 4,489 people out of work out of a county workforce of 152,204. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 4.8%, or 7,171 people.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Pensacola area’s private sector employment increased by 4.2 percent over the year, representing 6,800 jobs gained. The local industries gaining the most jobs over the year were professional and business services, increasing by 2,300 jobs, and leisure and hospitality, increasing by 1,300 jobs.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were professional and business services (+2,200 jobs), and trade, transportation, and utilities (+2,000 jobs).

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in July 2022, down 0.1 percentage point from the June 2022 rate, and down 1.8 percentage points from a year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in July.