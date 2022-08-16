District 5 Town Hall Discussion Dominated By Roads, Traffic And Growth

Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry held a District 5 town hall meeting Monday evening in Walnut Hill.

Most of the questions and comments centered around infrastructure issues — roads, traffic and developments.

Several people expressed concerns about the width of Highway 164 where a school bus and ECUA sanitation truck sideswiped mirrors in June and school bus and pickup truck collided last February.

“It’s a very dangerous road,” one citizen remarked, noting that the lanes are about eight feet wide while his pickup truck is 8.5 feet wide plus the mirrors.

Other areas of concern included the school zone at Jim Allen Elementary School, the area of Highway 97 and Crabtree Church Road, and Juniper Street.

One a positive note, one woman stated that a new traffic light at Highway 95A and Old Chemstrand Road is a “delightful” improvement to the traffic situation there.

And, as happens at almost every town hall in Walnut Hill, there were comments about speeding on Highway 97.

Other topics of discussion included concerns about the encroachment of growth and subdivisions in rural and agricultural areas, and growth leading to the need for more space at the Molino Ballpark.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.