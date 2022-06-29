School Bus, ECUA Truck Collide On ‘Narrow’ Highway 164 Near McDavid

An ECUA sanitation truck and an Escambia County school bus were involved in a collision on Highway 164 near McDavid on Tuesday.

The mirrors on both vehicles struck as they passed in opposite directions. The mirrors on the ECUA were slammed into a window, shattering it. The mirror on the bus was moved, but essentially undamaged.

Highway 164 has, by our unofficial measurement, has travel lanes that are about 8-feet wide in the area.

Neither driver was faulted or cited by the Florida Highway Patrol; the crash was blamed on the narrow road width.

There were no injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Exactly four months before Tuesday’s crash on Highway 164, a school bus and a pickup truck collided in almost the same spot on February 28. The road width was also blamed for the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Editor’s note: The mirror on the school bus had been pulled back into position prior to these photos.