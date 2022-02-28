Pickup, School Bus Collide Near McDavid

February 28, 2022

There were no injuries in a crash involving a school bus and pickup truck Monday morning near McDavid.

There were no students on the Escambia County school bus at the time of the 9:10 a.m. crash on Highway 164 about 1.3 miles east of North Pine Barren Road.

The driver of the pickup truck lost control after his vehicle collided with the lug nuts on a wheel of the bus. The pickup truck then overturned into a wooded area. The pickup truck came to rest on its side, and the driver was able to climb out of the vehicle.

Both drivers refused transport by Escambia County EMS. Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol  is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 