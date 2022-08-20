Chance Of Those Daily Showers And Storms Continues Through The Weekend

August 20, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

