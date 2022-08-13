Chance Of Scattered Storms Saturday, Lower Rain Chance For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.