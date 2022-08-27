Chance Of Rain Continues Through The Weekend
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
