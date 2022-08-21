Century Native Serving Aboard USS The Sullivans

Lt. Amanda Sutherland, a native of Century, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68).

Sutherland, a 2009 graduate of Northview High School, joined the U.S. Navy because of her family.

“My dad and mom were both in the Navy,” said Sutherland. “They met when they were both stationed in Hawaii. I kind of say that I owe my life to the Navy because without it, they wouldn’t have met.”

According to Navy officials, The Sullivans is named to honor five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, who served together on the USS Juneau during World War II. The Sullivan brothers: George, 28; Francis, 27; Joseph, 24; Madison, 23; and Albert, 20; lost their lives during the Battle of Guadalcanal on November 13, 1942. They were adamant about serving together in spite of the Navy wartime policy to separate family members. This was the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II.

The Sullivans is currently undergoing a routine maintenance period after completing a seven-month global deployment where they participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises with international partners to foster positive relationships while ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.

Pictured: Lt. Amanda Sutherland .U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jahlena Royer for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.