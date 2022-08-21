Century Native Serving Aboard USS The Sullivans

August 21, 2022

Lt. Amanda Sutherland, a native of Century, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68).

Sutherland, a 2009 graduate of Northview High School, joined the U.S. Navy because of her family.

“My dad and mom were both in the Navy,” said Sutherland. “They met when they were both stationed in Hawaii. I kind of say that I owe my life to the Navy because without it, they wouldn’t have met.”

According to Navy officials, The Sullivans is named to honor five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, who served together on the USS Juneau during World War II. The Sullivan brothers: George, 28; Francis, 27; Joseph, 24; Madison, 23; and Albert, 20; lost their lives during the Battle of Guadalcanal on November 13, 1942. They were adamant about serving together in spite of the Navy wartime policy to separate family members. This was the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II.

The Sullivans is currently undergoing a routine maintenance period after completing a seven-month global deployment where they participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises with international partners to foster positive relationships while ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.

Pictured: Lt. Amanda Sutherland .U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jahlena Royer for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Century Native Serving Aboard USS The Sullivans”

  1. A Alex on August 21st, 2022 12:39 am

    There was a movie about the brothers. I believe it was called
    THE FIGHTING SULLIVANS. great hiatoeical movie





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 