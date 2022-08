Blue Wahoos Rained Out At Montgomery

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits saw their series opener postponed due to rain at Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday night.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, with game one of the twin bill scheduled to begin at 4:30.

The Blue Wahoos and Biscuits return to play on Wednesday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.