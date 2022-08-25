Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Rained Out in Pensacola
August 25, 2022
Rain forced the postponement of Wednesday’s game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits at Blue Wahoos Stadium.
The contest will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, August 25, with first pitch of game one beginning at 4:05. Both games will be seven innings, and gates will open to all fans at 3:30.
Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game may exchange them at the Blue Wahoos box office for tickets to a future 2022 Blue Wahoos regular season home game, subject to availability.
Comments