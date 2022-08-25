Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Rained Out in Pensacola

August 25, 2022

Rain forced the postponement of Wednesday’s game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The contest will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, August 25, with first pitch of game one beginning at 4:05. Both games will be seven innings, and gates will open to all fans at 3:30.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game may exchange them at the Blue Wahoos box office for tickets to a future 2022 Blue Wahoos regular season home game, subject to availability.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 