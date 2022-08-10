Back To School Forecast: Rain Likely Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, in the afternoon. High near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.