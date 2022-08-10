County To Spray For Mosquitos Tonight In Cantonment, Ensley

August 10, 2022

Escambia County Mosquito Control plans to spray in four zones this evening and tonight in Cantonment and Ensley.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

The specific areas are in the maps below (click to enlarge) and listed below each map.

Cantonment

  • North:West Kingsfield Road
  • South:West Nine Mile Road
  • East: Pine Cone Drive
  • West: West Kingsfield Road

Ensley South
  • North: East Johnson Avenue
  • South: Olive Road
  • East: University Parkway
  • West: Pensacola Boulevard

