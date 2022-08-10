County To Spray For Mosquitos Tonight In Cantonment, Ensley

Escambia County Mosquito Control plans to spray in four zones this evening and tonight in Cantonment and Ensley.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

The specific areas are in the maps below (click to enlarge) and listed below each map.

Cantonment

North:West Kingsfield Road

South:West Nine Mile Road

East: Pine Cone Drive

West: West Kingsfield Road

Cantonment

North: West Kingsfield Road

South: West Nine Mile Road

East: Pine Cone Drive

West: West Kingsfield Road

Ensley South

North: East Johnson Avenue

South: Olive Road

East: University Parkway

West: Pensacola Boulevard

Ensley South

North: Olive Road

South: Nalo Creek Loop

East: North Davis Highway

West: Pensacola Boulevard



