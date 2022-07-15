Unsettled Weather For Friday; Lower Chance Of Weekend Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.