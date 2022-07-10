This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Locations

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

State Road (S.R.) 292 (Sorrento Road /Perdido Key Drive ) Resurfacing from Theo Baars Bridge to South of Bauer Road – Canal Drive at Perdido Key Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday, July 11 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 22 to reconstruct Canal Drive as part of the Sorrento Road improvement project. Canal Drive traffic will be detoured to Innerarity Point Road, then south on Monterrey Drive to Canal Drive. Construction signs will be in place to alert drivers of the road closure and detours.

Canal Drive at Perdido Key Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday, July 11 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 22 to reconstruct Canal Drive as part of the Sorrento Road improvement project. Canal Drive traffic will be detoured to Innerarity Point Road, then south on Monterrey Drive to Canal Drive. Construction signs will be in place to alert drivers of the road closure and detours. U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, July 10 through Saturday, July 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Tuesday, July 12, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, July 10 through Saturday, July 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Tuesday, July 12, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime single lane closures and lane shifts, between A Street and Dominguez Street, as crews perform remaining work on traffic signals, landscaping and pedestrian fence.

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime single lane closures and lane shifts, between A Street and Dominguez Street, as crews perform remaining work on traffic signals, landscaping and pedestrian fence. North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement – All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. as crews mobilize materials and equipment.

All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. as crews mobilize materials and equipment. Pace Boulevard from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue – Pedestrians will encounter alternating sidewalk closures on Pace Boulevard, between Barrancas Avenue and North Palafox Street (U.S. 29), as crews perform sidewalk and curb improvements. Pedestrians will be detoured to the signalized intersections to access sidewalks on the opposite side of Pace Boulevard during this time.

Pedestrians will encounter alternating sidewalk closures on Pace Boulevard, between Barrancas Avenue and North Palafox Street (U.S. 29), as crews perform sidewalk and curb improvements. Pedestrians will be detoured to the signalized intersections to access sidewalks on the opposite side of Pace Boulevard during this time. Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) from Brent Lane to North of Interstate 10 (I-10) – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures, Sunday, July 10 through Thursday, July 14 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for sidewalk and curb improvements.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures, Sunday, July 10 through Thursday, July 14 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for sidewalk and curb improvements. I-10 at the Interstate 110 (I-110) Interchange – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts, Sunday, July 10 through Thursday, July 14 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Alternating lane closures on the I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 westbound as crews perform asphalt work. Alternating lane closures on the I-110 northbound ramp to Davis Highway and the I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound as crews place high friction surface treatment on the ramps.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts, Sunday, July 10 through Thursday, July 14 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.: U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Escambia River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures 5.4 miles east of U.S. 29, Wednesday, July 13 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, July 10 through Saturday, July 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Tuesday, July 12, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, July 10 through Saturday, July 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Tuesday, July 12, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road, Sunday, July 10 through Friday, July 15 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations. Settlers Colony Boulevard remains open. The closure has been postponed until further notice due to material delays.

– Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I- 10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists can expect intermittent nighttime lane closures Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14 for construction activities. In addition, a detour will be in effect at Garcon Point Road overpass, Sunday, July 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be diverted to the westbound off-ramp at exit 26 (Garcon Point Road) and re-enter the interstate on the westbound on-ramp.

Motorists can expect intermittent nighttime lane closures Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14 for construction activities. In addition, a detour will be in effect at Garcon Point Road overpass, Sunday, July 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be diverted to the westbound off-ramp at exit 26 (Garcon Point Road) and re-enter the interstate on the westbound on-ramp. S .R. 87 Routine Utility Maintenance from Ray Helms Road to South of South Lynn Road – Motorists can expect intermittent southbound lane closures Thursday, July 14 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for power pole maintenance.

Motorists can expect intermittent southbound lane closures Thursday, July 14 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for power pole maintenance. U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Marquis Bayou – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures a half a mile east of Canal Street, Tuesday, July 12, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.