Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Sunday, Into Next Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. High near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.