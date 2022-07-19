Muggy And Warm, Scattered Afternoon Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.