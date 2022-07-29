More Scattered Storms For Friday
July 29, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Comments