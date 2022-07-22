Jubilee Church Back To School Giveaway Is Saturday At Fairgrounds

July 22, 2022

Jubilee Church will hold a back to school giveaway on Saturday, July 23 at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon, or while supplies last.

Jubilee Church and community partners will distribute free backpacks filled with school supplies, hygiene products and snacks. Local barbers and hairstylists will provide free haircuts for children, and a generous box of food and produce will be provided to participating families.

In addition, community partners are set to provide helpful information about youth disaster preparedness, health screenings, vaccinations and more. There will be free entertainment and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 will perform demonstrations. There will also be food trucks on site.

The ECSO K-9 unit will be performing demonstrations, and there will be plenty of entertainment. Food trucks will also be on site.

To serve as a volunteer, click here to register or visit Jubileepensacola.com.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 