Isolated Severe Storms Possible For Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

4 Miles N Mc David FL30.93°N 87.48°W (Elev. 279 ft)

Visit your local NWS office at: https://www.weather.gov/mob