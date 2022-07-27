Heat, Humidity And Scattered Showers On Your Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.