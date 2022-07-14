Greg Evers Way, Clay Ingram Drive At 4-H Center Honor Former State Leaders

Two road names at the Escambia County 4-H property in Molino pay homage to two former members of the state legislature.

“Greg Evers Way” and “Clay Ingram Drive” are within the boundaries of the property on Highway 99.

“The naming of the roads at the 4-H property was a joint agreement between involved stakeholders and (Escambia County) Commissioner Steven Barry to provide recognition to (former) Sen. Evers and Rep. Ingram for their contributions towards the purchase of the new 4-H land and support for Escambia 4-H,” said Nick Simmons, Escambia Extension director.

Escambia County 4-H moved into their new property in Molino in 2014 after the sale of their previous 240 acre site on Nine Mile Road to Navy Federal Credit Union.

Evers served in the Florida Senate from 2010 to 2016 following nearly a decade in the Florida House. He passed away in an August 2017 traffic crash near his home in Baker.

Ingram served in the Florida House from 2010 to 2018.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.