Good Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms For Your Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.