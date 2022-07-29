Escambia School Board Advances Tax Increase On 3-2 Vote

The Escambia County School District voted 3-2 Thursday evening to advance a property tax increase on a recommendation from Superintendent Tim Smith.

On a motion by District 5 member Bill Slayton, the board voted 3-2 to adopt a tentative millage rate that exceeds the rolled-back rate by 7.33%. Kevin Adams and Paul Fetsko cast the dissenting votes.

A lower rolled-back rate is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as approved for the prior year. The rolled-back rate was calculated at 4.914 mills. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the State of Florida as a tax increase and must be advertised as such.

The board approved a total tentative millage rate of 5.274. It’s a rate lower than the current year rate of 5.657 mills, but due to rising home values, it will generally cost many taxpayers more.

No member of the public spoke for, or against, the millage rate at Thursday’s meeting.

The board also voted 5-0 to adopt a $810,300,864.75 budget for fiscal year 2022-2023, which begins October 1. To view the detailed budget, click here (pdf).