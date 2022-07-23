Escambia Man Guilty Of Shooting And Killing His Stepson

An Escambia County man was found guilty Friday of shooting his stepson in December of 2020 off Kingsfield Road.

James Isiah Blackmon, Jr., 56, was convicted of second degree murder for the death of Christopher Roan, his stepson, and attempted first degree murder of Samantha Noble, Roan’s girlfriend.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home on Packwood Drive, just off East Kingsfield Road, to find Blackmon’s wife standing on the front porch of the home and stating that her son was dead and her husband had fled the scene.

Deputies entered the home to find Roan on the floor partially in a hallway with a female witness by his side. He was dead with a gunshot wound to his forehead and multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, according to an ECSO report.

Moments later, deputies were behind Blackmon’s Dodge Charger as it headed back to the scene. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in front of the home (pictured) and took him into custody without further incident. A Smith and Wesson handgun was on the floorboard of the Charger, deputies said.

Blackmon’s attorney argued the shooting was self defense.

His sentencing is set for September 8.

Exclusive photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.