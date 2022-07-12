Disturbance Means Lots Of Rain For The Rest Of The Week

We are continuing to monitor the northern Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development this week. Formation chances are low at this point. Regardless of development, heavy rain and flooding are possible along with an increased risk for rip currents in the middle to latter part of this week. We will continue to monitor this system over the next few days.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

