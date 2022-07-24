DeSantis Appoints Cantonment Man As First Circuit Judge; Woman To Escambia Court

July 24, 2022

Gov. DeSantis has appointed a Cantonment man as a First Circuit Court judge and a Pensacola woman to the county court.

Randall “Todd” Harris of Cantonment was appointed to serve as judge on the First Judicial Circuit Court. Harris is a partner at Fleming, Harris, Bond, Bush & Associates, PLLC. Previously, he worked at McDonald Fleming, LLP for nine years. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and his law degree from Florida State University. Harris fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Michael A. Flowers.

Kristina “Tina” Lightel of Pensacola was appointed to serve as judge on the Escambia County Court. Lightel is an assistant regional counsel in the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel. Previously, she worked as an attorney for the Department of Children and Families and as an assistant state attorney in the First Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Alabama. Lightel fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Amy Brodersen.

