Chance of Showers, High In The Low 90s Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.