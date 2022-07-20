Chance of Showers, High In The Low 90s Wednesday
July 20, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
