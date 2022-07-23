Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms, Otherwise Mostly Sunny
July 23, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
