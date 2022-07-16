Chance Of Rain For The Weekend, But Fewer Storms Likely

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of mostly showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.