Chance Of Rain For The Weekend, But Fewer Storms Likely
July 16, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of mostly showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
