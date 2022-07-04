Boil Water Notice Issued For Cottage Hill Water Works Customers On Williams Ditch Road

Due to a water main break, Cottage Hill Water Works issued a precautionary boil water notice late Sunday night for Williams Ditch Road between Highway 95A and Gainey Lane.

Cottage Hill Water Works advises residents of the area that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, or as an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions call (850) 968-5485.