Woman Sentenced For Defrauding Employer Out Of $300,000

July 21, 2022

An Escambia County woman has been sentenced for defrauding her employer out of over $300,000.

Cassondra Leigh Moreno, 43, was sentenced to seven years in prison to be followed by 20 years probation. She was convicted of organized fraud and money laundering.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into Moreno began in June 2020 when Moreno’s employer, a beverage distributor, advised FDLE that it had noticed a $300,000 accounting discrepancy involving stolen money orders, which appeared to be linked to Moreno. The employer oversees sales in numerous stores from Pensacola to Panama City. The investigation revealed that over a four-year period, Moreno used her position as Transportation Supervisor to engage in a scheme to defraud. She modified her employer’s accounting system to conceal the amount of money orders she had stolen.

Analysis of her personal financial records revealed that she received over $300,000 between 2017-2020, by depositing hundreds of stolen money orders into her accounts. She resigned from her job in May 2020.

