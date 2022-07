Christmas In July Toy Giveaway Held In Walnut Hill

A Christmas in July Toy Giveaway was held Saturday at the Walnut Hill Community Center.

Children ages 2-17 received early Christmas gifts during the toy giveaway sponsored by Youth and Family Community Outreach, Good 360, Toys for Tots, and Renovot.

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.